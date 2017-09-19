Cique du Soleil never has trouble re-inventing itself. Volta, performing until November 26, 2017 in Toronto’s Portlands, is a continuous extravaganza under the Big Top.

FOREVER SPELLBINDING

Torontonians always seem to demand something different on the entertainment circuit. Cirque du Soleil’s new offering, Volta, meets all expectations and more right up until the full-blown BMX park in a breathtaking finale.

After premiering in Montreal earlier this summer, the 49 remarkable performers in this two-part show, with each act lasting about 55 minutes sandwiched around a 20-minute intermission will leave you speechless.

The production does have an actual storyline about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail. WAZ, the host of gameshow called Quid Pro Quo, has lost touch with his inner self in the pursuit of fame, pulling others in the trap of instant glory.

Truth be told, most people in the audience care little for the plot; they want to watch the action and there is no shortage of that. Some of the performers get the crowd into things right away by wearing costumes with numbers attached, corresponding to seat section. What follows is a virtual competition to see which section can cheer the longest.

Cirque de Soleil is best known for its stunning acrobatics and Volta is a people please on so many fronts including the trapeze to some very neat moves on bicycles to BMX artists jumping through some very difficult and moving hoops.

Prepare to be amazed by the rope skipping, in this case taken to a new dimension with a heightened level of acrobatic prowess. Artists perform single rope and double Dutch sequences (two ropes turning in opposite directions).

There are roller skaters, artists falling from the sky via bungee cords, two articulated ladders reserved for incredible acts of acrobatics, jumps from freestanding structures spread out on the stage onto the three hydraulic lifts, break dancing and hip-hop.

In one instance, a spellbinding artist suspended only by her hair levitates slowly from a cushion underneath her, barely touching the ground while a percussionist performs a thunderous tenor drum solo. He is soon joined by four other percussionists suspended above the stage, who continue the dramatic, pulsating beat in unison.

A classy and exciting move comes at the conclusion when the entire cast circulates through the crowd sharing high fives before returning to the stage for a final bow.