Connecting the dots has never been so much fun thanks to the spirit of Spontaneous Theatre at the Tarragon. Undercover keeps the laughter rolling until October 29, 2017.

COMICALLY ARRESTING

While it would be much easier to respond to scripted moments in our daily lives, one has to appreciate the fact that unwritten events—for better or for worse—do possess rewarding surprises worthy of getting out of bed for each and every mundane morning.

Story creator Rebecca Northan as Roberta Collins, a babe with a badge at the police precinct, subscribes to this truism wholeheartedly with a vaulting project that sustains pleasure until the case closed writing is on the wall.

Red herrings are almost non-existent, clues are illusory positioned and consecutive outcomes in two or more shows is never guaranteed in this humour laced murder mystery unlike anything you’ve experience before on Bridgman Avenue.

The mirthful catch, of course, is that the volunteer selected to portray the rookie Detective character responsible for evidence gathering isn’t even determined until the start of the show. But get ready for comically arresting exchanges triggered by clandestine snooping and wiretapped disclosures to make the piece come together in superbly satisfying fashion.

Endless folly transpires at an art auction where this sextet of unusual suspects have gathered for bids. A visually impaired artist (Bruce Horak) and his better half (Rebecca Northan) appear to be on the inside of the investigation but can a city official (Dennis Cahill) and estate manager (Jamie Northan) shine additional light on the corruption in their midst?

There’s no guessing the sequence of events with these fast on the fly Loose Moose Theatre Company alumnists making up much of the material as they go along. Anything can happen and anything surely will.

If you’re itching for out of the ordinary this month, Undercover’s smartly calculated improvised design has the means, opportunity and motive you’ve been waiting for.

UNDERCOVER by Rebecca Northan and Bruce Horak September 19 – October 29, 2017 TARRAGON THEATRE, 30 Bridgman Avenue, Toronto TICKETS $29.00 – $60.00 www.tarragontheatre.com 416-531-1827 CAST Christy Bruce, Dennis Cahill, Terra Hazelton, Bruce Horak, Jamie Northan, Rebecca Northan DIRECTOR Rebecca Northan COSTUMES Brandon Kleiman SOUND Mike Rinaldo SET & LIGHTING Glenn Davidson DRAMATURG Craig Hall CREATIVE CONSULTANT Mark Bellamy STAGE MANAGER Marcie Januska