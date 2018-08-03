No need to ‘watch your phraseology’ in the The Stratford Festival’s presentation of the Music Man on stage until November 3, 2018 where one man ‘slippery than a Mississippi sturgeon’ causes quite the stir in small town America.

ONE WORTHY HIP, HIP HOORAY

It was Abraham Lincoln who once said, ‘You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.’

Team spirit — that’s what Professor Harold Hill (Daren A. Hebert) is really selling to the unsuspecting people of River City, Iowa.

Not a Sousa march or a “think system” or moral uplift for the town’s pool-hall-imperiled youth.

And The Music Man, on now at Stratford’s Festival Theatre, has more esprit de corps in its piccolo-playing pinkie fingers than you might find in the entire bodies of a real brass band.

Donna Feore’s smudge free direction matches the production’s smart look, which is both economical and evocative of Meredith Willson’s affectionate cartoon rendering of early-20th-century Americana.

The familiar tunes here might be Willson’s, but the visuals are a bracing blare of Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” A troop of adorable kids and the harmonies of a well-seasoned barbershop quartet soften the effect.

Don’t expect to re-live the cinematic offering of yesterday in this theatrical staging. It has a completely different look and sound the 1962 silver screen offering that came before.

But that’s not the point of a Fourth of July parade of this show, Willson’s one Broadway hit.

Tourists descending upon South Western, Ontario should huddle up and salute Stratford’s happy march down Main Street with a loud and boisterous hip, hip hooray.

