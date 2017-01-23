Catherine of Aragon — divorced. Anne Boleyn — noggin chopped off. Jane Seymour — not the actress, died in childbirth. Anne of Cleves — divorced. Kathryn Howard — head chopped off. Katherine Parr — survived him.

The “him” was, of course, King Henry VIII, a rotund, narcissistic monster inseparable from roast beast and perhaps the lousiest husband in human history, although he surely has some competition there.

And while we’re on that dude, let’s make the case that if you were to point a finger at the single person who allowed his own interests to sow religious (and nationalistic) divisions that centuries of human history could not stitch together, then he’s your man.

Back in Henry’s day, it certainly wasn’t safe to be his spouse. His decision to execute Howard, for example, was based on his discovery (evidence questionable) that she might have been unfaithful, before she got married. Still, for generations of school kids, these six wives have been reduced to a rote memorization of their lousy fates. If we played word association and you launched “Katherine Parr,” I’d spit back “survived him.”

When you’re a kid and interested in the chopping block and the torture chamber, that survival feels almost anticlimactic. As you come to see historical horrors of gender for what they were, survivorship takes on the heroics of the revolutionary.

“The Last Wife,” the critically acclaimed play by the distinguished Canadian actress Kate Hennig, the Soulpepper remount, is partly fantastical feminist revisionist history, partly a look at what maybe really happened from a less patriarchal point of view is dedicated to Katherine Parr, although her marriage to you-know-who has been removed to a modern setting, an upper-class dwelling where the dress is as contemporary as the language. “Smart cookie,” Hizzoner remarks on one occasion, “holy crap” on another.

Henry’s favoring of the sickly Edward didn’t go far — although crowned at 9 years old, he was dead at 15, and, by all accounts, ready to go.

This is certainly a fresh take on this bloody stretch of English history, and a very smart piece of writing (all the more notable for being Hennig’s first play). This is very much a language-fueled drama and it needed more attention to verbal fluency. And the show sometimes gets trapped in too much on-stage clutter.

THE LAST WIFE by Kate Hennig January 20 – Feb 11, 2117 YOUNG CENTRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 50 Tank House Lane, Toronto TICKETS $32.00 – $89.00 www.soulpepper.ca 416-866-8666 CAST Sara Farb, Jonah Q. Gribble, Gareth Potter, Bahia Watson and Joseph Ziegler DIRECTOR Alan Dilworth SET & COSTUMES Yannik Larivee LIGHTING Kimberly Purtell SOUND DESIGN Alexander MacSween ALEXANDER COACH Kelly McEvenue STAGE MANAGER Robert Harding and Melissa Rood