Q Lim as Tuptim (left) and Kavin Panmeechao as Lun Tha (right) offer a splendid time machine to 1860’s Bangkok in a story of involving an unconventional and tempestuous relationship featuring a King, a British schoolteacher, wives and children. The King and I plays the Princess of Wales Theatre until August 12, 2018.

BALLADS THAT MAKE YOU HEAR SKIP A BEAT

When you measure up (1949) to Oklahoma (1943) to The King and I (1951) each production resonates in the mind of theatregoers for one special reason or another.

Don’t tell that to Jose Llana reprising the role of the King after two rounds in the Tony-winning revival or to Q Lim carrying on the role as Tuptim because they seem to be on a mission to make sure The King and I tops hearts and minds of entertainment seekers in Toronto this summer with characters that run deep, contemporary humour, and of course vocal abilities second to none.

While the hits “Hello,Young Lovers,” “Getting to Know You” and “Shall We Dance?” remain lovely, there’s even more excitement to the proceedings.

And let’s face it; this is such a beloved classic that only a hard-hearted cynic would dare discount it. The show makes your heart skip a beat, it’s stunningly gorgeous in design, and with a female protagonist standing taller than CN Tower—plus adorable children galore—what more could one ask for?

Depending on your musical theatre palate, even if this production isn’t fully transporting, the show’s over-arching themes are timeless, including the power of love, the human craving for respect, and the impossible cluelessness of the patriarchy.

If only two worlds colliding could have this much of a promising outcome, we’d all be walking the streets for the unimaginable to unfold.

Let The King and I give us the hope that it too can happen when its least expected.

THE KING AND I by Rodgers and Hammerstein July 10 – Agust 12, 2018 PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE, 300 Yonge Street, Toronto TICKETS $69.00 – $185.00 www.mirvish.com 416-872-1212 CAST Jose Llana, Q Lim, Elena Shaddow, Baylen Thomas, Rhyees Stump, Jpan Almedilla DIRECTOR Bartlett Sher