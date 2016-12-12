AN OPTICAL EYE BENEDER

At its highest pinnacle, theater can reveal to us secrets of the human condition, or comment trenchantly upon current events in a way that makes us rethink the world around us.

Sometimes, though, you just need to escape from the world around you for a few hours, and to that end The Illusionists: Live From Broadway could not come to Toronto at a better time.

The presentation is quite different from the usual Broadway fare that tours through our city. Rather than presenting a big, splashy musical, this optical eye bender presents a big, splashy magic show.

There is no storyline to follow in The Illusionists but instead a succession of acts in a cabaret style that gives a glimpse into a multitude of magical performance aesthetics.

Jeff Hobson, referred to as The Trickster, ties the show together as master of ceremonies, with a variety of illusions and classic comedic gags straight out of the Vegas showroom playbook. His charming and witty performances are interspersed throughout the evening as the show transitions between various other Illusionists.

The Inventor, a persona of Kevin James, is a recurring act throughout the night, with a steampunk aesthetic that informs several tricks, some intimate and some expansive. Dan Sperry as The Anti-Conjuror brings a snarky, Goth approach to the show, and also appears several different times.

You will simply die for Yu Ho-Jin as The Manipulator who hosts the first spotlight act of the night, with sleight-of-hand illusions that boggle the mind. Colin Cloud’s The Deductionist brings warmth and humor to a mind-reading illusion that ends up involving the entire audience.

Finally, Andrew Basso’s The Escapologist and Ben Blaque’s The Weapon Master both give amazing performances that rely on skill and technique more than magic, providing the biggest thrills of the show via some actual death-defying artistry.

The final, crucial cast member is the cameraman through whose lens we see the close-up side of the illusions, via a live-feed projection. Thus The Illusionists can both dominate the stage with large-scale performances and also come out into the audience for small, intimate illusions.

Make no mistake, this is straight out of Vegas, with all the glitz, glamour, loud music, thrills, and goofy humor that you would expect. It is an evening of pure escapism (literally), and an excellent reprieve from the less-than-magical world outside our doors.

THE ILLUSIONISTS: LIVE FROM BROADWAY December 14-January 2, 2017 PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE, 300 King Street, Toronto TICKETS $59.00 – $175.00 www.mirivish.com 416-872-1212