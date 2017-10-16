Clues from one letter leads to clues in another in The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time as math enthusiast Joshua Jenkins as Christopher (centre) demonstrates the truth is out there if you look hard enough.

A CAPITIVATING TOUCH

‘Do you know who killed Wellington?’ asks an increasingly impatient high school student performing investigative work to solve the case of his neighbour’s deceased K-9 companion.

It’s a big question asked over and over again but the answer won’t come easy for Christopher Boot (Joshua Jenkins), an overthinking 15-year old who cannot be touched, incapable of telling lies, dislikes metaphors, admirer of man’s best friend but opts to have a rat as a pet instead.

His bigger problem, of course, is trying to understand the abrupt loss of his mother, Judy (Emma Beattie). Frustrated father, Ed (David Michael), provides little clues and would much rather prefer Christopher to let matters be.

While many playgoers were first introduced to Mark Haddon’s celebrated novel in Grade 9–or soon after—nothing can compare to the captivating touch the National Theatre puts on this production. A young man’s journey for answers is captivating in and of itself yet audacious movement and elaborate technical scheming gives the presentation pure visual ecstasy status throughout.

But the show’s capability to draw both laughter and empathy so freely from is what makes this the season’s most tender staging experience. There’s no denying the detective foundation of the piece but what’s distinguishing is The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time’s illustration of family trying to the right thing in light of poor choices that are made.

Be sure to stick around for the mathematical solution after the cast takes a bow. It’s proof even old dogs can learn new equation tricks.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME stage adaption by Simon Stephens October 10 – November 19, 2017 PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE, 300 King Street West, Toronto TICKETS $45.00 – $149.00 www.mirvish.com 416-872-1212 CAST Emma Beattie, Oliver Boot, Crystal Condie, Kieran Garland, Emma-Jane Goodwin, Julie Hale, Joshua Kenkins, Bruce McGregor, David Michaels, Debra Michaels, Sam Newton, Amanda Posener, Joe Rising, Matt Wilman and Daniel Young DIRECTOR Marianne Elliott COSTUMES Bunny Christie LIGHTING Paule Constable VIDEO Finn Ross MOVEMENT DIRECTORS Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett SOUND Ian Dickinson MUSIC Adriana Sutton