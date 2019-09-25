Based on a true story and avoiding the carbon copy design of big budget musical theatre The Band’s Visit is a undeniably unique event that underscores the power of music as a unifying force that transforms strangers into friends.

STRIKINGLY BEAUTIFUL

It could be said that the most priceless brand of storytelling is the one that provides us a deeper perspective as to who we are.

While a real life stopover in a small Israeli town in 1966 doesn’t sound like it would have the necessary components to achieve this, golly gee ain’t it amazing how fortunate misfortune can make an audiences feel.

‘You probably didn’t hear about it. It wasn’t very important,’ defends Chilina Kennedy as Dina at the beginning of the show.

Perhaps not on the surface but below the anecdotal enamel of an Egyptian traditional orchestra having to rely on the kindness of unsuspecting hosts, the human experience is captured in vivid harmony.

Which is precisely why the 2016 melancholy original production went on to scoop 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. This incredibly absorbing tale can move as slow as molasses when it wants to yet pacing is all part of the stage awe theatregoers are left with when its time to go home.

That’s because The Band’s Visit, visually distinct and packed with immeasurable charm, bypasses cultural and political divides to show how strikingly beautiful the act of giving can be when cultures come together with dignity and respect through something as simple as song. Toss in a romance angle and the story is a slice of middle Eastern heaven that moves in its own way.

The all important take away is that everyone needs a helping hand at some point. Not only is it in all of us to give it but the personal growth opportunity that results is a relationship foundation that can endure the test of time.

THE BAND’S VISIT music and lyrics by David Yazbek, book by Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin ED MIRVISH THEATRE, 244 Victoria Street, Toronto DATES September 28 – October 20, 2019 TICKETS $49.00 – $179.00 www.mirvish.com 416-872-1212

CAST Chilina Kennedy, Sasson Garay, Pomme Koch, Joe Joseph, Mike Cefalo, Adam Garay, Ronnie Malley, David Studwell, Jennifer Apple, Danny Burgos, Marc Ginsburg, Kendal Hartse, Sara Kapner, Loren Lester, Ahmad Maksoud, James Rana, Nick Sacks, Hannah Shankman, Bligh Voth

DIRECTOR David Cromer

CHOREOGRAPHER Patrick McCollum

MUSIC SUPERVISORS Andrea Grody and Dead Sharenow

SET Scott Pask

COSTUMES Sarah Laux

LIGHTING Tyler Micoleau

SOUND DESIGN Kaih Harada

PROJECTION DESIGN Maya Ciarrocchi