Fiona Reid as The Queen gives an astonishing performance in The Audience on stage until February 26. This majestic staging will inspire a new sense of pride in Her Majesty’s symbolic reign over a nation.

CHARMING AND INVITING

A play about the weekly sit downs between The Queen and her Prime Ministers may not sound like a whole lot but Peter Morgan’s The Audience is hands down the Crown Jewel in the city this month.

And although previous monarchs have held frequent meetings with the nation’s leaders, the Queen is actually the first monarch to hold them on a regular basis, and in doing so she had made them a new working part of the British Constitution.

The secrecy surrounding the weekly audience in particular has been the Queen’s own contribution to the arrangement, which obviously made The Audience a little hard to script. It’s charming, inviting, and purely delightful to watch.

Attending the play is a remarkably pleasurable experience. There simply is no better venue than the The Princess of Wales Theatre to house such a masterpiece.

The stage design is very simple but majestic, with only a few pieces of furniture in the middle for a seated audience and a background of the grand state rooms in Buckingham Palace complete. The acoustics are of course perfect and the theatre itself is very intimate so you can follow the play quite well from every angle.





THE AUDIENCE by Peter Morgan Jan 17 – Feburary 26, 2017 ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE, 260 King Street, Toronto TICKETS $49.00 – $119.00 www.mirvish.com 416-872-1212 CAST Anthony Bekenn, Nigel Bennett, Evan Buliung, David Jansen, Benedict Campbell, Ben Carlson, Naomi Cronk, Paul Essimbre, Kate Hennig, Kevin Klassen, John B. Lowe, Rob McLauglin, Fiona Reid, Melanie Whyte, Stefanie WienDIRECTOR Christopher Newton SET & COSTUMES Christina Poddubiuk LIGHTING Scott Henderson SOUND DESIGN John Lott STAGE MANAGER Dianne Woodrow