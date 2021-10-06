Artistic Director Tim Carroll and the Shaw Festival proudly announce the 60th anniversary season. “We have a lot to celebrate as we look forward to our diamond anniversary season. In what might be our most ambitious programme ever, we intend to show off the range of experiences available at The Shaw,” revealed Artistic Director Tim Carroll. “In our theatres we have a mixture of classics, Festival favourites and new voices; in our gardens there will be so much going on you won’t believe it. I hope everyone will come and join the party!” FESTIVAL THEATRE DAMN YANKEES

Words and Music by RICHARD ADLER and JERRY ROSS

Book by GEORGE ABBOTT and DOUGLASS WALLOP

Based on the novel by Douglass Wallop

“The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant”Directed by Brian Hill Previews April 23 ⬥ Available for review beginning May 19 ⬥ Closes October 9

Joe Boyd, an out of shape middle-aged man, makes a deal with the smooth-talking Mr. Applegate to save his beloved Washington Senators. The price: his soul. Now known as Joe Hardy, a young baseball phenom, he helps his favourite team beat the powerhouse New York Yankees. But when payment is due, can he outwit the Devil and save his soul? A twist on the Faustian legend wrapped up in a devilishly clever, romantic musical comedy. Age Recommendation: 12+ DAMN YANKEES is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

www.mtishows.com THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

By Oscar WildeDirected by Tim Carroll Previews May 18 ⬥ Available for review beginning June 16 ⬥ Closes October 9

Subtitled A Trivial Comedy for Serious People, Oscar Wilde’s last and greatest masterpiece aims all his incredible wit and knack of observation into skewering Victorian attitudes and social structure. A play in three acts, this satire mingling truth, comedy with sarcastic and blistering banter was last seen at the Festival in 2004. Age Recommendation: 12+ THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA

By Bernard ShawDirected by Diana Donnelly Previews July 16 ⬥ Available for review beginning August 18 ⬥ Closes October 8

Last seen at the Festival in 2010, Bernard Shaw’s exploration of medical ethics continues to be relevant and timely. Pondering the moral questions concerning life and death: If one patient can only live at the cost of another’s life, who lives and who dies? What is the value of a human life? Queries which still have urgency are brought to thrilling life in this tragicomic tour de force. Age Recommendation: 12+