|ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE
|CYRANO DE BERGERAC
By Edmond Rostand
Translated and adapted for the stage by Kate HennigDirected by Chris Abraham
|
|Previews March 20 ⬥ Available for review beginning March 26 ⬥ Closes May 8
Swashbuckling 17th century swordsman Cyrano de Bergerac returns to The Shaw stage after its audience-pleasing run in 2019. Exceptionally accomplished and confident, he can do anything – well, except tell Roxane, the woman he loves, how he feels. Knowing words are the way to Roxane’s heart, but impeded by self-consciousness about his unusually large nose, Cyrano ghost-writes love letters to her for an inarticulate, love-struck cadet. Will there ever come a time when he will reveal himself to her? An eloquent and poignant tale for anyone who has ever loved from afar. Age Recommendation: 12+
|GASLIGHT
By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson
Based on the play Angel Street
by Patrick HamiltonDirected by Kelli Fox
|
|Previews May 4 ⬥ Available for review beginning May 19 ⬥ Closes October 9
Bella Manningham thinks she’s losing her mind. In the evenings, she hears strange sounds and the gas lights dim for no apparent reason. Is she losing her grip on reason, or is it being loosened for her? Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 gripping thriller, that coined the word now used to describe an insidious form of mental abuse, has been reimagined in a new adaptation by The Shaw’s own Patty Jamieson. Age Recommendation: 14+
|CHITRA
By Rabindranath TagoreDirected by Kimberley Rampersad
|
|LUNCHTIME ONE-ACT
Previews June 11 ⬥ Available for review beginning June 19 ⬥ Closes October 8A warrior princess and a warrior hero in love. It sounds simple enough, but things are more complicated in Rabindranath Tagore’s one-act play based on a tale from the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata. Chitra, a warrior princess raised as a boy, begs the gods for perfect beauty so she can win the affections of Arjuna. An enchanting poem of false appearance and true love, Chitra returns in 2022 as the season’s lunchtime production. Age Recommendation: 11+
|JUST TO GET MARRIED
By Cicely HamiltonDirected by Severn Thompson
|
|Previews July 26 ⬥ Available for review beginning August 18 ⬥ Closes October 16
Georgiana is 29 in 1910, so the burning question faced by a poor, but clever woman is: when will she get married? She knows the only way a woman can gain any financial stability and independence is to get hitched, but when a suitable man proposes, will her conscience allow her to go through with it? Written by actress, journalist, playwright and suffragette Cicely Hamilton, this grown-up comedy is a classic ripe for rediscovery.
Age Recommendation: 12+