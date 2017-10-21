Three dozen lit candles on a darkened stage is symbolic visual ecstasy in Salt-Water Moon on stage at the Panasonic Theatre until October 29, 2017. Perfomers Kawa Ada (left) and Mayko Nguyen beautifully illuminate the emotional challenges of reconciliation.

THE SEASON’S BRIGHTEST LIGHT

It’s a given that a few unresolved issues will be tabled for discussion when two former lovers meet up in an unplanned event.

Playwright David’s French Newfoundland based tale of 17-year old Mary—‘cross as a hornet’ and holding a justified grudge for her missing in action paramour—and 18-year old Jacob, unmistakably self-assured of his value as a worthy suitor—is the antithesis of the traditional vanilla crush.

Smart, touching, and palpable, the Factory Theatre remount of the Dora Award winning Salt-Water Moon flows with funny and remorseful disclosures of what should have been and what may still come true.

The haste is plentiful but never overdone in director Ravi Jain’s pace perfect production streaming with hidden desires and a heartfelt apology. Not only do his central characters go deep within each other’s skin, their luring substance makes it challenging to take a single side.

Kawa Ada, a master at multi-dimensional character acting, has a full understanding of the playwright’s most subtle intent and is a marvel to watch in proving Jacob’s potency for renewed romance consideration.

Mayko Nguyen is powerfully plausible in positioning Mary’s guarded ground. The hurt and contempt she refuses to let go is indicative of a heart no man wants to let slip away.

Second chances are equal parts thrilling and intimidating for any two people unhappy with a previous end. Salt-Water Moon is the season’s brightest light on Yonge Street.

SALT-WATER MOON by David French October 17 – October 29, 2017 PANASONIC THEATRE, 651 Yonge Street, Toronto TICKETS $39.00 – $92.00 www.mirvish.come 416-872-1212 CAST Kawa Ada, Mayko Nguyen, Ania Soul DIRECTOR Ravi Jain LIGHTING Kaileigh Krysztofiak SOUND DESIGN Thomas Ryder Payne STAGE MANAGER Tamara Protic