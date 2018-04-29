Catherine Fitch as Marie Ann (left) has ‘a system’ in place for visually identifying Isabel Kanaan as Penny and Belinda Corpuz as Puring (centre) in the laugh out loud presentation of Prairie Nurse where Janelle Hanna’s Patsy (right) knows it can only get more problematic with the probability of human error.

SATIRICALLY BRILLIANT

It should come as no surprise to find out that the majority of single people are attracted to someone else that closely resembles an individual previously close to their heart. C’mon, it’s a no brainer—unless it was a traumatic experience—striking similarities in beauty, personality, attire or other characteristics just makes sense!

And while most in Canada’s East have never lived in the West what’s regrettable is that many will never even have the the chance to visit.

If it’s anywhere near as amusing as life in 1960s Arborfield, Saskatchewan where mistaken identity is contagious in Marie Beath Badian’s satirically brilliant Prairie Nurse, it’s high time we Ontarians pack our bags for a trip so not to lose out on the fun.

In this particular town, crops will be harvested, hockey will be played, Eaton’s serves as a cultural institution and relationships are forever complicated so much that even Charlie (Layne Coleman), the wise groundskepper, will attest that ‘Men are stupid.’

However, the highway sign entering the community that reads ‘The Land of Rape And Honey’ naturally cause concern for two Filipino nurses (Belinda Corpuz and Isabel Kanaan) arriving to start a new career at the local hospital.

Add in a bible quoting doctor (Mark Crawford), a lab technician you don’t want reading your pregnancy results (Matt Shaw), an operations overseer routinely on the war path (Catherine Fitch) and a sound character foundation is in place for a cleverly constructed escapade like no other.

What’s most appealing about the Factory Theatre staging of Prairie Nurse is that director Sue Miner seizes every opportunity to play out the story like a good ol’ fashion British farce with kooky kindred spirits, quick entrances/exits, slamming doors, and all the usual chaos that goes along with it. Packed with pleasant surprises, it’s a hoot and a half.

PRAIRIE NURSE by Marie Beath Badian April 21 – May 13, 2018 FACTORY THEATRE, 125 Bathurst Street, Toronto TICKETS $20.00 – $50.00 www.factorytheatre.ca 416-504-9971 CAST CASTLayne Coleman, Belinda Corpuz, Mark Crawford, Catherine Fitch, Janelle Hanna, Isabel Kanaan, and Matt Shaw DIRECTOR Sue Miner SET DESIGN Hye Kim COSTUMES Anna Treusch LIGHTING Jareth Li SOUND Lyon Smith