Michelle Monteith as Milli (left), David Storch as Mr. Brown (centre) and Jordan Pettle as Romberg (right) take laughter where its not gone before. Picture This plays the Yong Centre for the Performing Arts until October 9, 2017.

FAST FARCE WITH FIERCE PHYSICALITY

Season openers are undoubtedly a nailbiting event for theatre producers. It’s all about living up to marketing hype and setting expectations as to what will follow for the months ahead.

Not only is Picture This essentially the polar opposite of Waiting for Godot which opened one day earlier, it’s Artistic Director Albert Schultz subtle assurance that 2017/2018 is going to be just f-f-f-fabulous!

An adaptation of The Battle of Waterloo, the giggle making writing duo Morris Panych and Brenda Robins role out the red carpet at a 1922 Budapest Hotel staffed by people riding a wave of optimism despite not being exactly who they claim to be.

Everyone wants a piece of the action and with the right posture and pledge, dreams become realities for this kooky bunch.

The central plot point belongs to Romberg (Jordan Pettle) who is ‘waiting for a miracle’ in an attempt to pull World Films out of a financial rut after several misses on the Hungary big screen. Milli (Michelle Monteith) has his back but does Mr. Brown (David Storch) have his ear for a new cinematic project?

Expect the unexpected in this frolicsome community of dreamers, deal makers, and love longers. It’s a fast moving farce with fierce physicality that only Soulpepperites seem to pull off on the stage.

If you loved Parfumerie that’s found its way back several times since it’s 2009 debut, this one is almost a carbon copy of the pleasure and pizzaz.

PICTURE THIS adapted by Brenda Robins and Morris Panych September 9 – October 7, 2017 YOUNG CENTRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 50 Tank House Lane, Toronto TICKETS $35.00 – $95.00 www.soulpepper.ca 416-866-8666 CAST Carlos Albornoz, Frank Cox-O’Connell, Craig Henry, Michelle Monteith, Nancy Palk, Robert Persichini, Jordan Pettle, Gregory Prest, Brenda Robins, Brigitte Robinson, Paolo Santalucia, Cliff Saunders, David Storch, Jeff Yung and Joseph Zita DIRECTOR Morris Panych SET Ken MacDonald LIGHTING Bonnie Beecher COSTUMES Dana Osborne SOUND DESIGN Thomas Ryder Payne