Direct from St. John’s, NL, David Mirvish is delighted to welcome Terra Bruce Productions’ hit Newfoundland musical to the CAA Theatre November 19 – 27. It is the first fully-staged production at the CAA Theatre since the pandemic started.

NO CHANGE IN THE WEATHER is a musical that celebrates the rich musical heritage of Newfoundland whilst telling a story about the personal and political shenanigans of Canada’s youngest province. An earlier version of the show played in St. John’s in 2019 before going on a Canadian tour. The pandemic provided an opportunity to revise and further hone the production. Producer Bob Hallett describes it as a jukebox musical, but the songs are not from one artist or group but from the canon of the province’s song book.

NO CHANGE IN THE WEATHER’s plot is built around the death of family matriarch Peggy O’Brien. Her family and friends sneak her corpse out of the funeral home (and tanning salon) and back across the water to her family home on the unsettled island of God’s Back Pocket. As this brood of body snatchers wake Peggy into the light, a wandering American and a newly stationed RCMP Constable from Quebec find themselves in the middle of a family racket that exposes decades of pettiness, secrets, and enough familial bad blood to ruin every Christmas for eternity.

Estranged brothers, a child of unknown parentage, and a slide show of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most farcical political blunder, Churchill Falls, collide with the supernatural in this outlandish east coast musical that is sure to have you tapping your toes, and shaking your bewildered head.

The Creative Team & Cast

This newly imagined adaption musical has an original book by Bernardine Stapleton, adapted by Steve Cochrane, directed by Brad Hodder, and with musical direction is by Kelly-Ann Evans and Josh Ward.

The all-Canadian cast of seasoned east-coast artists — and a few “come from aways” for good measure — includes Kelly-Ann Evans, Steve Ross, Duff MacDonald, Vicki Harnett, Seana-Lee Wood, Melanie O’Brien, Steve Maloney, Philip Goodridge, Julia Dunne, Renée Strasfeld, Erin Mackey and Liam Eric Dawson.

“New audiences and those who’ve seen the previous run of NO CHANGE IN THE WEATHER are in for a treat,” says Terra Bruce Producer Bob Hallett. “We’ve been busy finessing and fine-tuning the show for an even more amazing experience, and we can’t wait for opening night.”

NO CHANGE IN THE WEATHER is produced by Terra Bruce Productions, a St. John’s-based creative company formed in 2019 to produce musical theatre, film, and video.

Tickets range from $35.00 – $49.00. Visit www.mirvish.com or call 416-872-1212 for further information.