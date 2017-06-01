Internet hook ups may not exactly be a rite of passage for all women over 40 in today’s modern dating realm but there are lessons to be learned for one single mom with so much to reflect on. MILF Life Crisis plays The Red Sandcastle Theatre until June 10, 2017.

BLONDE AMBITION OF A DIFFERENT KIND

Sad but true, there are a thousand untold MILF stories across the city. Performer Anne Marie Scheffler’s latest incarnation, is just one of them.

Now that she’s exited a marriage with a physique a wee bit different then when the holy union began—and something called offspring now in the picture—she begs the question: Is there any light at the end of this dark hormonal tunnel?

The answer is a resounding yes when online romping profiles present opportunity to carry on where she left off. Lady Scheffler’s mission to mate flows with waves of laughter brought on by one hilarious sex trap after another as she sets sail on a sea of romantic possibilities.

Guiding audiences through the five stages of heartache—from denial to acceptance—is not only funny and enlightening, it’s just what bad boys and bad girls need to see the world in a way our parents failed to help us understand until it was too late.

This is blonde ambition of a different kind and every bit entertaining in the various ups and downs along the way in one woman’s cathartic exercise to find herself. Morphing into almost a dozen characters throughout the show—either derived from voices in her head or semi-biographical encounters—it’s consistently giggly and delightful.

Anne Marie Scheffler’s presentation is a teasing testament of what it means to pursue a new tomorrow. By going down on the idea that not all divorcees are made equal, her transparency over fleshly desires and emotional needs that consume each of us could inspire a national MILF holiday.

MILF LIFE CRISIS by Anne Marie Scheffler May 30-June 10, 2017 RED SANDCASTLE THEATRE, 922 Queen Street Street East, Toronto TICKETS $25.00 www.universe.com/milflifecrisis.com 416-845-9411 CAST Anne Marie Scheffler VOICE ACTORS Hadley Kaye, Nathan Libbey, Jake Libbey