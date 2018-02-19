Jeff Meadows as William (left) stands clear to let Shannon Taylor as Kate have her say while Rosemary Dunsmore as Camilla stands by her seated man Guy Bannerman as Charles in King Charles III on stage until until March 4, 2018.

THE F UTURE IS UNCERTAIN EVEN FOR ROYALS

Mike Bartlett’s award-winning play King Charles III arrives at the CAA THEATRE with director Joel Greenberg putting his own personal touch on the production features a talented cast in this “what if” that finds the new monarch, King Charles III (Guy Bannerman), clashing with a hostile parliament.

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, and for the first time, Charles has achieved his manifest destiny as ruling leader of the U.K. and its territories.

Almost immediately, he discovers that his prime minister and parliament have no respect for his constitutional right to advise and consent. A troubling freedom of the press restriction bill has been rushed through government and despite Charles’ concern for striking down one of free society’s most sacred tenets, the P.M. (Gray Powell) railroads the new king into signing or facing treacherous consequences.

The king finds himself alone, with his son Harry (Wade Bogert O’Brien) caught up in his own domestic drama, his heir William (Jeff Meadows) wedged between duty and ambition, and his daughter-in-law Kate (Shannon Taylor) scheming in the background.

Shakespearean in its ambitions and aspirations, King Charles III pays homage to the Bard’s famous tragedies and historical pageants. Thematically, the plot is reminiscent of Shakespeare’s classics, particularly King Lear and Macbeth.

KING CHARLES III by Mike Bartlett February February 10 – March 4, 2018 CAA THEATRE, 651 Yonge Street, Toronto TICKETS $20.00 – $92.00 www.mirvish.com 416-872-1212 CAST Guy Bannerman, Wade Bogert, Rosemary Dunsmore, Patrick Galligan, Jessica Greenberg, Sam Kalilieh, Jeff Meadows, Gray Powell, Amy Rutherford, Marcel Stewart and Shannon Tayor DIRECTOR Joel Greenberg SET John Thompson COSTUMES Denyse Karn LIGHTING Kevin Fraser SOUND DESIGN Thomas Ryder Payne STAGE MANAGER Chris Porter ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER Bradley Dunn.