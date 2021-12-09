A ROCK MUSICAL WITH ROAR

They say that ‘Fifty is Nifty’ and this couldn’t be truer with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s iconic creation Jesus Christ Superstar on stage this month at the Princes of Wales Theatre.

Have a century after making its debut, the production still has room to grow with endless directorial vision to please theatregoers in its telling of the final days of Jesus and the ‘trials and tribulations’ that loom.

Musicals–with all singing and no speaking–isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but if you like a rock concert spectacle–with atmospheric lighting and a chorographical glow–this one will definitely please the pallet.

Watch the full video review above for the full theatrical experience.

JESUS CRIST SUPERSTAR – THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE, 300 King Street Toronto DATES December 9 – 23, 2021 TICKETS $59.00 – $150.00 www.mirvish.com 416-872-1212

CAST Aaron LaVigne, Tyrone Huntley, Erica A. Lewis, Jenna Rubaii, Alvihnh Crawford, Tommy Sherlock, Tyce Green, Paul Louis Lessard, Tommy McDowell, Sarah Parker, Brian Golub, Garfield Hammonds, Darrell T. Joe, Quiana Holmes, Jenny Mollet, Sandy Redd, Wesley Barnes, Brittany Rose Hammon, Sheila Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Erick Patrick, Chelsea Williams

DIRECTOR Timothy Sheader

CHOREOGRAPHER Drew McOnie

SET AND COSTUMES Tom Scutt

LIGHTING Lee Curran

MUSIC SUPERVISOR Tom Deering