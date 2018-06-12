Innocense Lost

The Soulpepper Theatre Company presentation of Innocence Lost: A Play about Steven Truscott challenges a dark chapter of Canadian history when blurred truth and a wrongful conviction triggers pain and suffering beyond a reasonable doubt.

IMPARTIAL AND COMPELLING

Why is it we live in a world composed of such complex problems left to be solved by such imperfect people?

It’s a question that has been posed over and over again throughout the years and despite mankind’s best attempt at gradual improvements related to ethics, integrity, and fairness, we continuously fall short of majority expectations.

Tuesday, June 9, 1959 may not serve as a significant date in history for most Canadians but for one small Ontario town, life was significantly changed for all who dwelled there.

Innocence Lost: A Play about Steven Truscott is perhaps the arts world’s best attempt to make sense out of the senseless. Beverly Cooper’s dramatically provoking narrative taps the core of injustice resisting all temptation to stir anger and resentment but instead motivate playgoers to take a closer look at our values and errors in judgement.

When a 14-year old schoolboy is accused in the pre-mediated vicious murder of a 12 year old off the main drag of a tight community, everyone has fixed beliefs as to what occurred. ‘Steven didn’t do anything wrong,’ echoes Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster as Sarah.

This may be true but evidence is building to present a powerful case to suggest otherwise. That is until author, Isabel LeBourdais (Nancy Palk) comes around to disconnect the dots that never should have been connected in the first place.

Director Jackie Maxwell leaves no emotional stone unturned in this impartial and compelling real life event that pedals toward truth smartly and solemnly. With a cast that delicately shines additional light on the unknown, her final product plainly calls into question the value of ‘revolving nature of facts.’

INNOCENCE LOST: A PLAY ABOUT STEVEN TRUSCOTT by Beverley Cooper May 23 – June 23, 2018 YOUNG CENTRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 50 Tank House Lane, Toronto TICKETS $35.00 –$95.00 www.soulpepper.ca 416-866-8666 CAST Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster, Deborah Drakeford, John Cleland, Nancy Palk, John Jarvis, Akosua Amo-Adem, Christef Desir, Dan Mousseau, Berkley Silverman, and Caroline Gillis DIRECTOR Jackie Maxwell SET DESIGN Camellia Koo COSTUMES Sue Lepage LIGHTING Bonnie Beecher SOUND DESIGN John Gzowski STAGE MANAGER Sarah Miller