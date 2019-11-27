Home
Calendar
Headlines
Interviews
Video
Gallery
Archives
About Us
Follow
Google +1
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Most commented
Editor’s Picks
Most liked
HERE ARE THE FRAMENTS
by
admin
|
on November 27, 2019
|
0 comments
|
in
Archives
|
Like it
TEXT
No comments yet.
HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?
Cancel Reply
Name
Email
(never published)
Website
Comment
Recent Reviews
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
EVERY DAY SHE ROSE
HERE ARE THE FRAMENTS
BETWEEN BREATHS
Search for:
TorontoStage on Twitter
Subscribe
Thank you for your subscribtion.
Your email format is wrong!
Sad, but we couldn't add you to our mailing list ATM.
Enter your email address:
Loading...
Recent Comments
admin
:You said it better than we could Tiffany. An incredible feat for Director Andrea Donaldson and the cast for sure!
The Tiffany:
I liked this play a lot. In fact, it's hard for anyone NOT to like it. You care for the characters in both stories even though their situations are different.