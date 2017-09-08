Factory is proud to launch their new season ‘Shaping Stories’ with the acclaimed Nightswimming production, THE FISH EYES TRILOGY, an audacious trio of one woman dance-plays from award-winning playwright, dancer, choreographer and performer, Anita Majumdar.

The exhilarating coming-of-age plays, Fish Eyes, Boys With Cars, and Let Me Borrow That Top are told through the eyes of three different teenage girls who attend the same school in small town, BC. “I’m stuck in this f*ckin’ Greek tragedy called Port Moody.” (Naz, Boys with Cars) The three girls, alongside their family and friends, portrayed by Majumdar in a tour-de-force solo performance, discuss everything from cute boys to colonialism to consent.

With razor sharp writing, humour and elegance, THE FISH EYES TRILOGY embraces the incredible highs and devastating lows that come with the awkwardness of youth, including bullying, teenage heartache and cultural identity, interspersed with spellbinding traditional and contemporary Indian dance. All three plays will be presented as a single performance each evening/matinee.

The Fish Eyes Trilogy is written, choreographed and performed by Anita Majumdar. The trilogy was originally produced in January 2015 at The Cultch in Vancouver, and published in 2016. Since then, a recent adaptation of Boys With Cars won the 2017 Dora Award for Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Performance in the Theatre for Young Audiences Division. A Graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada, Majumdar is also highly trained in Indian dance and is a recipient of the Governor General Protégé Prize in Playwriting.

Dramaturge, director, writer, and Artistic Director of Nightswimming, Brian Quirt has commissioned more than twenty new works of dance and drama with Nightswimming, many of which have gone on to acclaimed productions in Toronto and across Canada. In addition to his work with Nightswimming, Quirt also serves as Director of the Banff Centre Playwrights Lab, and Chair of the Board of Directors of LMDA (Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas).

For ticket info visit www.factorytheatre.ca or call 416-504-9971.