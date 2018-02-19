We couldn’t believe it either when word began circulate the those crafty artisans who have elevated physical theatre to remarkable levels over the years was taking on Victor Hugo but it is coming.

Theatre Smith-Gilmour presents the world premiere of a new theatrical adaptation of the Victor Hugo classic, LES MISÉRABLES.

The company returns to The Theatre Centre, 38 years after performing their first show, Just Married, with their most ambitious work to date. LES MISÉRABLES will run from March 16 to April 1, 2018 in the Franco Boni Theatre.

The source material is legendary. The characters are iconic. The questions are epic. Jean Valjean’s lifelong struggle to find and follow his own conscience asks the most profound questions of human existence: “What is justice? What is forgiveness? What is love? What would you die for?”

Poet, novelist, dramatist, and one of the greatest French writers of all time, Victor Hugo wrote about the political and social issues of his day. LES MISÉRABLES is his ‘call to arms’ to face what it means to be humane and compassionate, to love and to die, and to listen to the stories of silenced voices. Timeless issues that have continued to resonate today.

Theatre Smith-Gilmour is committed to creating theatre developed through an artistic process that gives expression and dignity to people’s imaginations and communicates stories of personal and universal meaning with a compassionate vision of the human condition.

For almost 40 years, the company has been devising and touring original shows including, Chekhov Shorts which ran for a total of 22 sold-out weeks, premiering in Toronto and then playing across Ontario, in Vancouver, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Moscow. More recently, their theatrical adaptation of William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dyingpremiered in Toronto, played the PuSH Festival in Vancouver, the High Performance Rodeo in Calgary, and Southam Hall at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, to name just a few.

The LES MISÉRABLES features Mac Fyfe (Krapp’s Last Tape (director); Trudeau and The FLQ, The War of 1812, VideoCabaret), Dean Gilmour (Co-Artistic Director, Theatre Smith-Gilmour), Nina Gilmour (TheCherry Orchard, Chekhov Collective; As I Lay Dying, Theatre Smith-Gilmour), Benjamin Muir (As I Lay Dying, Theatre Smith-Gilmour; Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Hart House); Daniel Roberts (pool (no water), Cue6 Production; As I Lay Dying, Theatre Smith-Gilmour), and Diana Tso (Bakkhai, The Komagata Maru Incident, Stratford Festival; Chimerica, Canadian Stage).

Michele Smith (Co-Artistic Director, Theatre Smith Gilmour) will direct the world premiere of this new theatrical adaptation based on the original French text.

For ticket information visit www.theatrecentre.org