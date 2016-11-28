The Second City is kicking up some serious holiday cheer with a new offering by the Colbert Report’s Peter Gwinn and Bobby Mort and directed by Chris Earle starring Seán Cullen and Patrick McKenna Greenwin Theatre.

The Second City’s TWIST YOUR DICKENS, an irreverent and interactive seasonal satire, haunts the Toronto Centre for the Arts, this December 2–30, 2016. Created with The Second City Theatricals in Chicago, and first premiered in Los Angeles, TWIST YOUR DICKENS is written by former The Colbert Report writers Peter Gwinn and Bobby Mort. The Canadian premiere will be directed by award-winning playwright and director Chris Earle and will feature a critically acclaimed team of Canadian actors, comedians, writers, and designers. God bless us, every one!

TWIST YOUR DICKENS is the story of Scrooge, Tiny Tim and three outrageous ghosts—plus special nods to other beloved yuletide characters (That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown). Holiday hilarity ensues as this timeless tale is parodied with The Second City’s trademark legendary sketch and improv comedy. TWIST YOUR DICKENS celebrates all of the joy and traditions of the season while poking fun at the cultural icons that have become ingrained with the holiday.

The star-studded cast includes homegrown comedians and Second City alumni including triple Gemini and Canadian Comedy Award-winner, Seán Cullen as Scrooge; Second City alumnus, Gemini Award-winner, and star of the Red Green Show for 15 years, Patrick McKenna as Marley; Second City alumnus and two-time Canadian Comedy Award-winner, Jason DeRosse as Cratchit; writer and performer in four critically-acclaimed Second City mainstage comedy revues, Nigel Downer as Heckler; Second City alumna, Canadian Comedy Award-winner, and improviser, Sarah Hillier as Tiny Tim; Second City alumna, Dora Award-nominated and three-time Canadian Comedy Award-winner Karen Parker as Mrs. Cratchit; and Second city alumna and two-time Canadian Comedy Award-nominated, Allison Price as The Ghost of Christmas Present.

Tickets range from $25 – $90. Go to ticketmaster.ca for more info or call the Box Office at 1.855.985.2787.