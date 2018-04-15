A play-within-a-play-within-a play rom-com is now in previews in Niagara-on-the-Lake where a whole lot of snogging is going on in Stage Kiss.

Real life and fantasy collide head-on in thhis hilarious romantic romp with Anita Rochon, in her Shaw Festival directing debut, helms this backstage farce by Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Sarah Ruhlt which is playing the Shaw Festival’s Royal George Theatre.

When two bitter exes – She (Fiona Byrne) and He (Martin Happer) – are cast as passionate lovers in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they find themselves dealing with desires they thought had faded away long ago. Unable to relinquish that loving feeling at Stage Door, they willingly succumb to the on-stage illusion off-stage.

Stage Kiss’s set and costume designs by Gillian Gallow bounce from multiple locales and eras – a modern-day rehearsal hall to an opulent 1930s Art Nouveau-styled apartment to a grungy 1970s apartment to a theatre’s backstage. These shifts between settings are supported by the creative team featuring lighting design by Louise Guinand, sound design and music by Thomas Ryder Payne; dance sequences by movement director Élodie Gillett and fight choreography by John Stead.

Cast:

Neil Barclay…………Director

Fiona Byrne…………She

Rong Fu………………Millicent

Martin Happer……..He

Jeff Meadows……….Kevin

Sarena Parmar……..Millie

Sanjay Talwar……….Husband

The Shaw Festival’s 2018 season playbill also features The Magician’s Nephew, Grand Hotel, Mythos: A Trilogy – Gods. Heroes. Men., The Hound of the Baskervilles, Stage Kiss, Of Marriage and Men: A Comedy Double-Bill, O’Flaherty V.C., Oh What a Lovely War, The Orchard (After Chekhov), The Baroness and the Pig, Henry V, Secret Theatre and A Christmas Carol which returns from November 14 – December 23, 2018.