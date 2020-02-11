Given the fact that Canadians just can’t get enough of sunshine and a warm breeze, what a priviledge it is to have a temperature change come early this year.

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical touches down at the Princess of Wales Theatre March 10-22, 2020 and not one, not two but three actresses will assume the title role of the musical icon Donna Summer including Dan’yelle Williamson as “Diva Donna,” Alex Hairston as “Disco Donna” and Olivia Elease Hardy as “Duckling Donna.”

Those in the know remember the girl born LaDonna Adrian Gaines, the Boston singer with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” and “Bad Girls,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

The production also includes Steven Grant Douglas as “Bruce Sudano,” John Gardiner as “Neil Bogart,” and Erick Pinnick as “Andrew Gaines.” The ensemble is comprised of Jennifer Byrne, Jay Garcia, Tamrin Goldberg, Cameron Anika Hill, Brooke Lacy, Trish Lindström, Mara Lucas, Jo’Nathan Michael, DeQuina Moore, Kyli Rae, Crystal Sha’nae, De’Ja-Simone, Sir Brock Warren, Candace J. Washington, Brittany Nicole Williams and Jennifer Wolfe.

SUMMER features a book by Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony Award® winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony Award® winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony Award® nominee Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

Dan’yelle Williamson, a Broadway veteran with a passion for storytelling, is delighted to share in the legacy that is Donna Summer all over the US. Last seen in the American Premier of Life After and a Holiday Celebration Concert in Tokyo, Japan. Broadway: Memphis, Scandalous and Rocky.

Alex Hairston’s credits includeBroadway: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Motown, West Side Story, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Hairspray, Chicago and more.

Sicklerville, New Jersey native Olivia Elease Hardy is loving life in her first national tour with this event. Now a rising senior Musical Theatre major at The University of Michigan, she could not be more excited to be a part of the Toronto run.

Playgoers that can’t get enough of this ‘Hot Stuff’ can visit www.mirvish.com or call 416-998-1212 for ticket information.