Toronto’s most hilarious week of comedy, clown and circus has found its new home in Toronto’s Little Italy at two amazing venues – The Monarch Tavern (12 Clinton St.) and The Commons Theatre (587a College St).

Now entering our 13th year, The Toronto Festival of Clowns continues to encourage the risk and exploration of the clown, hosting new and established works that inspire and delight. According to Festival Artistic Producer Dave McKay: “This year is a tighter, more compact festival than we’ve ever run and we’re thrilled at the idea of providing a one-stop shop for an amazing night out. People can join us at either of our new venues for a great show, grab dinner at any of the delicious restaurants in Little Italy, then come back for a drink (or two) and one of our nightly cabarets.”

A big part of the event’s goals for this year is to welcome Toronto back to our festival by making sure we have something for everyone! The 2018 Toronto Festival of Clowns aims to bring together clowns and physical theatre artists of all disciplines and backgrounds and provide a common space to showcase their work.

This year’s 1 festival will feature six engaging full length shows, two fun and fantastical triple bills, and five one-night only cabarets designed to delight!

One full length shows include The Fainting Room, an explosive release of physical comedy, music, and candid confession, exploring the historical phenomenon of “female hysteria.” Featuring Becca Bernard, a resident clown for the Zany Umbrella Circus who works with the Celebration Barn Theatre and Carley Colbert who studied Commedia Dell’ Arte and physical theater at the Academia Dell’ Arte.

This year’s festival will also include long time Toronto Festival of Clowns favourite Mullet in Mullet’s Masterclass as he shares valuable acting lessons, such as when performing comedy, dying is bad, but when performing drama, dying is good. The show is created by Allan Turner, one of the city’s busiest clowns.

The fun continues with Unscriptured, an incredibly clever twist on the improv tradition where the audience attends a church service for a religion made up on the spot! Come sing, laugh, and pray together! A brand new comedy from multiple Pick of the Fringe award winner Travis Bernhardt (Best Male Improviser, Vancouver International Improv Festival 2015).

All eyes will be on The Sues’ Show where, sick and tired of their day jobs, the Two Sues set out on a quest to motivate everyone in the world to follow their dreams! The Two Sues feature Josh Stone and Bobby Knauff, grads from Humber’s School of Comedy, and promise to leave audience members inspired, empowered, self aware of their inner self awareness.

Finally, Get Lucky asks if Larry can get in touch with his femininity without losing his balls? Full of bold moves, masterful dance and hilarious wit, this show hits the zeitgeist of our current cultural shift with her gender-bending physical comedy. Created by award-winning comedy artist Candice Roberts, a performer from unceded Coast Salish Territories, Vancouver, BC Canada.

Visit www.torontofestivalofclowns.com for full details including show times and ticket information.