Any two theatre companies can collaborate for a slice of theatrical heaven but how refreshing it is to see Obsidian Theatre and Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company team up with Director Philip Akin in Actually, on stage from September 14-29, 2019.

Starring Tony Ofori and Claire Renaud, this indelible staging features Tom and Amber, finding their way as freshmen at Princeton They spend a night together that alters the course of their lives. They agree on the drinking, they agree on the attraction, but consent is foggy, and if unspoken, can it be called consent?

In this gripping tale, playwright Anna Ziegler investigates gender and race politics, our crippling desire to fit in and the three sides to every story.

She’s an award-winning playwright whose widely produced play PHOTOGRAPH 51 (starring Nicole Kidman) won London’s 2016 WhatsOnStage award for Best New Play. It was selected as a “Best of the Year” by The Washington Post and the Telegraph.

In 2017, The Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Manhattan Theatre Club and The Geffen Playhouse premiered her play ACTUALLY, and The Roundabout Theatre Company produced THE LAST MARCH. Her play THE WANDERERS won the 2018 San Diego Critic’s Circle Award for Outstanding New Play and BOY was nominated for the 2016 John Gassner Award by the Outer Critics Circle.

Director Philip Akin has been acting and directing for over 40 years. In 2000, he was a founding member of Obsidian Theatre, Canada’s leading black theatre company, and has served as its Artistic Director since 2006. Award include the Premier’s Award for Excellence in the Arts (2018), William Kilbourn Award for the Celebration of Toronto’s Cultural Life ( 2014) and the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts, Silver Ticket Award for Outstanding Contribution (2010). Dora Nominations for Best Director in the General Theatre Division 2008, 2011, 2012 (winning in 2012 – Topdog Underdog), two nominations in 2017 (winning in 2017 for Master Harold…and the Boys)

Actually plays The Greenwin Theatre – Meridian Arts Centre (formerly Toronto Centre for the Arts) 5040 Yonge Street, Toronto.

Tickets range from $15.00 – $78.50 and are available at www.hgjewishtheatre.com or by calling 1-855-985-2787.