A multi-disciplinary dark comedy about the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline, Alberta Aboriginal Performing Arts and Punctuate! Theatre from Edmonton, in association with Native Earth Performing Arts and The Theatre Centre in Toronto, present the world premiere of BEARS from January 18-27, 2018.

The prime suspect in a workplace accident, Floyd has to get out of town fast. Pursued by the RCMP, he heads through the Rockies for Burnaby, B.C, along the route of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline.

By the time he reaches the Pacific, Floyd has experienced changes – his gait has widened, his muscles are bulging, his sense of smell heightened…

Written and directed by Matthew MacKenzie (SIA, The Particulars, The Other) and starring award-winning (and former tar sands worker) Métis theatre artist Sheldon Elter (Métis Mutt), BEARS asks “What the hell is going on in Wild Rose Country?”

Unapologetically political, Bears gives voice to the voiceless animals, and vulnerable landscapes, desecrated by the insatiable human desire for industrial expansion, while striving to increase dialogue about the devastating effects on Canada’s First Nations peoples.

Originally developed in Edmonton, the sold-out workshop run also garnered five Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Award nominations, and two wins for Outstanding Score and Outstanding Choreography.

An Indigenous-led new Canadian play told through dramatic storytelling and choreography, an eight-person chorus, enchanting projections, and an evocative electronic soundscape, Bears is an emotional, empathetic performance experience.

The production features, Skye Demas, Lara Ebata, Christine Sokaymoh Frederick, Zoe Glassman, Alida Kendell, Aimee Rushton, and Rebecca Sadowski.

For ticket information, visit http://theatrecentre.org.