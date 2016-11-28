Coal Mine Theatre Chief Engineers, Diana Bentley and Ted Dykstra, are excited to present A COAL MINE CHRISTMAS, the first ever holiday-themed show at Toronto’s newest, and most intimate, independent theatre company. The presentation runs from December 13-23.

Focusing on Christmas memories that are happy and sad, festive and mournful, but ultimately hopeful, A COAL MINE CHRISTMAS is a seasonal gift from two of Canada’s most talented performers, Louise Pitre and Kenneth Welsh.

For ten exclusive performances only, Louise Pitre will perform a decidedly non-traditional holiday concert, and Kenneth Welsh will present a heartwarming reading of Dylan Thomas’s iconic poem A Child’s Christmas in Wales.

Accompanied on piano by Chris Mounteer, Tony- and Drama Desk-nominated Louise Pitre (Mama Mia) will perform a sung-through concert of loss and recovery with songs from John Meyer, Jule Styne & Frank Loesser, Jerry Herman, Barry Manilow and more!

The work of Dylan Thomas has played a key role in the life and career of the multi-award winning actor and director Kenneth Welsh. His first encounter with the Welsh poet was in University, and to this day he continues to perform both Under Milkwood, and the romantic and nostalgic A Child’s Christmas in Wales, frequently in the homes of many friends, often as a guest with the Monday Morning singers in his community of Uxbridge, and at many other venues in Canada and the U.S.

Coal Mine Theatre, a new independent theatre in Toronto’s east end founded by Diana Bentley and Ted Dykstra, proudly presents their third season of fearlessly challenging plays produced, directed, designed and performed at the highest possible level. With less than 100 seats available per performance, the Coal Mine is inspired by the intimacy and excitement of the off-off-Broadway experience.