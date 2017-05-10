Are the rumour mill is churning out truths this month, you have never seen Guys and Dolls like this before!

Following a long string of hit musicals at the Festival, Canada’s top director-choreographer Donna Feore thrills audiences once again with her stunning production of Guys and Dolls, filled with original choreography showcased in some of the most spectacular production numbers ever to reach the Stratford stage.

“Guys and Dolls is without question one of the finest pieces of musical theatre ever created,” says Ms Feore. “Branded a classic almost the instant it premièred, Guys and Dolls defies expectations. The very fact that crapshooters have a ballet lets us know that traditional ideas will be turned on their heads. The ‘dolls’ of the title are independent, employed and empowered. Guys and Dolls offers us a remarkably balanced view of the romantic transactions of this fabled Broadway bunch and it does it with great joy and precision. There is nothing extra or out of place. Every word, every note, every step earns its keep.”

“Guys and Dolls is known as the perfect musical comedy and there is no more perfect director to bring it to life than Donna Feore,” says Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino. “It’s a show with special meaning to her – and to us – because it’s the show that launched her Stratford career as a dancer in our 1990 production. Since then, she has become a true master of our Festival stage, exciting audiences with hit after hit, and this production is no exception. She and her extraordinary group of artists are about to blow the roof off the Festival.”

The cast boasts 33 of the country’s most gifted performers, led by Sean Arbuckle as Nathan Detroit, Evan Buliung as Sky Masterson, Alexis Gordon as Sarah Brown and Blythe Wilson as Miss Adelaide, with Lisa Horner as General Matilda B. Cartwright, Laurie Murdoch as Arvide Abernathy and Steve Ross as Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

The production features, for the first time in 25 years, Michael Starobin’s vibrant orchestrations and Mark Hummel’s slick dance arrangements, originally created for the 1992 Broadway production. The glorious score, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck” and the rousing “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” is brought to life by Music Director Laura Burton and a live 19-piece orchestra.

