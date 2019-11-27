One sure way to realize who fast time can fly is when you reflect on the genesis of it all. The creators of My Mother’s Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding—that became overnight household names with Come From Away—are marking the decade old event in style with a benefit concert.

Let’s not forget that it all started in July 2009, in the backroom of a narrow Kensington Market shop, a group of enthusiastic actors and musicians premiered a show at the Toronto Fringe.

The show had a quirky title that immediately got it attention. When the first audiences saw it, they knew they were witnessing something unique from writers who had a very promising future.

From a Fringe sensation to an expanded version of the story that resulted in at the 700-seat Panasonic Theatre (now the CAA Theatre) where it ran for 11 sold-out weeks.

My Mother’s Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Weddingis the musical memoir of a son whose mother has a major life change. After Saskatchewan residents Claire and Garth divorce, she is offered a new job in Ottawa, forcing her to leave her young son behind until she settles down in her new life. Little did she know of the seismic changes that would soon follow. She discovers her Judaism, and she falls in love with a woman who turns out to be a Wiccan.

It’s the sort of story that is too good to be fiction, as it examines the 1990s and the major societal shifts that happened.

Filled with irresistible songs, warm humour, unusual characters and situations, the showis that rare musical that comes from left field yet finds its way into everyone’s heart.

Among its provocatively titled songs are “Don’t Take Your Lesbian Moms to Hooters“, “You Don’t Need a Penis“, “Hot Lesbian Action” and “A Short History of Gay Marriage in Canada”.

The original cast will be reassembled for this fundraising gala concert. Net proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood Toronto.

David Hein will star as David, Irene Sankoff as Irene, Lisa Horner as Claire, and Rosemary Doyle as Jane.

Lori Nancy Kalamanski will star as Michelle, Kyle Orzech as Young David, Robert Kennedy as Garth, Jackie English as Penny & Becki, and David Leyshon as Sam.

The event is being held at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King Street Toronto on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 8 pm with ticket prices ranging from $29.00 – $100.00

Visit www.mirivish.com or call 416-872-1212 for more information.



