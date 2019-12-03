We all have different ways to celebrate the holidays—roasting chesnuts by an open fire, chugging eggnog from a rooftop while Santaspotting in the sky above and let’s not forget TorontoStage.com’s favourite past time—decorating the office turkey to resemble Ontario Premiere Doug Ford.
Things are a bit different, of course, at Bad Dog Theatre where optimism is on the rise for a DiasterFEST. Audiences are subjected to a 6-hour marathon of Toronto’s alternative comedy, taking place at Bad Dog Theatre on December 27th from 8pm until 2am at 875 Bloor Street West.
DisasterFEST is the next evolution of The Disaster, a twice a month variety comedy show where performers are tasked to do something no one’s ever seen before. Founded in 2013, The Disaster has been home to some of the nation’s best comedians performing their most unique material.
The show has attracted performers with credits including Just For Laughs, Second City Mainstage, The Beaverton, Netflix Originals, CBC Television, and Broadway.
This open-ended and experimental nature of the show results in the chaotically weird and inexplicable taking place. Performers redefine comedy while experimenting with concept, truth, and the structure of what makes people laugh. Everything from a first date with a tinder match on stage in front of an audience to attempting to eat 10,000 calories in 5 minutes has happened during the show with results that are often chaotic, messy, absurd, and always hilarious; The Disaster exists to capture that mayhem.
DisasterFEST will take over an entire Friday night starting at 8pm. Individuals will be able to buy an all-access wristband for $15 in advance, or $20 at the door on December 27th.
A full programming schedule will be announced soon for this wild night of alternative comedy, unpredictable performances, wild parties, big messes, and a truly spectacular Disaster.
For more information visit www.baddogtheatre.com.