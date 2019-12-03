We all have different ways to celebrate the holidays—roasting chesnuts by an open fire, chugging eggnog from a rooftop while Santaspotting in the sky above and let’s not forget TorontoStage.com’s favourite past time—decorating the office turkey to resemble Ontario Premiere Doug Ford.

Things are a bit different, of course, at Bad Dog Theatre where optimism is on the rise for a DiasterFEST. Audiences are subjected to a 6-hour marathon of Toronto’s alternative comedy, taking place at ​Bad Dog Theatre ​on December 27th from 8pm until 2am at 875 Bloor Street West.

DisasterFEST is the next evolution of ​The Disaster, ​a twice a month variety comedy show where performers are tasked to ​do something no one’s ever seen before. ​ Founded in 2013, ​The Disaster​ has been home to some of the nation’s best comedians performing their most unique material.

The show has attracted performers with credits including ​Just For Laughs, Second City Mainstage, The Beaverton, Netflix Originals, CBC Television, ​and ​Broadway​.

This open-ended and experimental nature of the show results in the chaotically weird and inexplicable​ taking place. Performers redefine ​comedy ​ while experimenting with concept, truth, and the structure of what makes people laugh. Everything from a first date with a tinder match on stage in front of an audience to attempting to eat 10,000 calories in 5 minutes has happened during the show with results that are often chaotic, messy, absurd, and always hilarious; ​The Disaster ​exists to capture that mayhem.

DisasterFEST will take over an entire Friday night starting at 8pm. Individuals will be able to buy an all-access wristband for $15 in advance, or $20 at the door on December 27th.

A full programming schedule will be announced soon for this wild night of alternative comedy, unpredictable performances, wild parties, big messes, and a truly spectacular Disaster.

For more information visit www.baddogtheatre.com.