Directed by Jani Lauzon and performed by Augusto Bitter and Tamara Podemski, anticipation is building for the Factory Theatre presentation of The Monument on stage March 10 – April 1, 2018.

The Governor General’s Award-winning plays asks questions that remain painfully family familiar in headlines today.

Playwright Colleen Wagner’s stirring drama looks through the lens of a 500-yer old war between two people of Turtle Island since European colonization and centres on a soldier desperate to escape death for his war crimes who agrees to give himself to the complete servitude of an unknown woman as two characters are forced to confront the atrocities of conflict.

This newly reimagined production will confront many of the dark and uncomfortable truths of Canada’s complicity around missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The play was first published in 1996 and has been translated into numerous languages, was adapted for the big screen, and continues to be performed internationally.

