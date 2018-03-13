It’s delightful, it’s euphoric, it’s sonic heaven. Gobsmacked delivers memorable aural pleasure until March 25, 2018 at the CAA Theatre.

SUPERSONIC SPLENDOR

Any show that comes around professing to be the ‘World’ Best A Capella and Beatboxing show’ has got plenty to live u to.

You don’t have to be a fan of a cappella music to get musically immersed in a production like this but it certainly does help if you do.

Just one look at the international cast explains it all: Marcus Collins (The Chap), Monika Sik-Holm (The Girl), Ball-Zee (The Engineer), Emilie Louise Israel (The Woman), Nick Hayes (The Man), Joanne Evans (The Diva) and Ed Scott (The Boy), all very talented bunch indeed.

They sang many familiar and recent songs such as Mr. Brightside by The Killers, Back to Black by Amy Winehouse, Shape of You by Ed Sheeran, Titanium by David Guetta featuring Sia, Telephone by Beyonce and Lady Gaga among others. It’s supersonic splendor, a song singing wet dream come true!

An audience favourite is beatboxing Ball-Zee. Man, his ability to make footstep sounds, text message dings and heartbeats among others. He was rightfully given a solo during the second act of the show. What a superstar!

Forget not that this is an “ an urban tale of love loss and redemption” steeped with emotion and zeal from start to finish.

And if you’re a Beatle’s fan, you’re in for a real treat with the show closing sing along.

Creative boundary expanders like Gobsmacked! dare to be different and Toronto can only benefit from this outside the box approach to art making.

GOBSMACKED March 14 – March 25, 2018 CAA THEATRE, 651 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario TICKETS $ 25.00 – $75.00 www.mirvish.com 416-872-1212 CAST Marcus Collins, Monika Sik-Holm, Ball-Zee, Emilie Louise Israel, Nick Hayes, Joanne Evans, and Ed Scott