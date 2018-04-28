Every action has a reaction and Shakura Dickson as Scarlett (left) becomes a photo sharing casualty when classmates not only give her cold shoulders but exhaserbate her error in judgement. Girls Like That runs until May 27, 2018 at Tarragon Theatre.

BREEZY DRAMA GOES THE DISTANCE

Some say school uniforms do something crazy to female behavior. Others insist no way, eliminate dress code cloning and it’s one for all and all for one.

Girls Like That, playwright Evan Placey’s candid exposure of all things wrong underscores the point that naughty girls need love too, not character assassination.

With shades of Mean Girls and Gossip Girl with just a hint of The Inbetweeners thrown into the mix, this is a breezy drama that gets down to serious business with laughter and choreographed moments due to the fact that it’s already preaching to the principally converted.

Can a narrative about seven femme fatales caught up in a nude photo scandal really go the full distance in an entertainment vehicle? The answer is a resounding yes when director Esther Jun preps an energetic cast for long distance silly through blissful banter exchanges in a physically fine production. Theatre’s next generation stands before us, get to know them inside and out.

First we’re introduced to the ‘special’ gal pals from St. Helen’s school who swear to be there for one another until the bitter end.

One small problem though—girls always remember and girls never forget. How quickly the rose coloured glasses come off when the rumour mill starts spinning fast and furious with one of their own doing the unthinkable.

The fact that a male perspective maps out this storyline about survival of the reputational fittest and the double standards comes along with it is rewarding enough. Yet the hilariously truthful snapshots of how a small circle will turn on another—if given the chance—really speaks to a broader issue of the lack of moral responsibility that persists when young people are left to their own devices.

Hats off to the Tarragon for ending a season with a lighter, fluffier, yet important subject matter for debate. Theatre like that has immense reflection value.

GIRLS LIKE THAT by Evan Placey April 25 – May 27, 2018 TARRAGON THEATRE CAST Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks, Nadine Bhabha, Lucy Hill, Tess Benger , Rachel VanDuzer,Shakura Dickson, Allison Edwards-Crewe DIRECTOR Esther Jun