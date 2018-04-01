Suggesting that Fun Home is a story about family is like saying Hamlet is a play about a prince. This honest gem featuring Hannah Levinson and Evan Buliung (seen above) illustrates the complicated assemblage of the threads that bind family runs until May 6, 2018.

PURPOSE & POIGNANCY INTERSECT IN DARING MUSICAL

It was Will Smith in DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Prince who sang “Parents Just Don’t Understand”’ back in 1988.

The themes of Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel brought to musical life by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron are not remotely the same but the let it be said, unanswered questions about a father’s secret life and one woman’s sexual awakening goes the alluring artistic distance in Fun Home at the CAA Theatre.

It’s hard to imagine that a coming-of-age storyline featuring a lesbian cartoonist and repressed parental figure could attract the audience it has but look beneath the surface of the Tony Award winning musical and it’s easy to see why especially with a rock solid cast that The Musical Stage Company has aligned for this indelible event.

The amusement starts with an ultra-fitting “It All Comes Back” which kicks off the memory game of for 9-year-old Alison and her father Bruce as they sift through collection of antiques.

True, it’s difficult to shine new light on family dysfunctionalism but with three different actors portraying Alison at different times in her life, but the real tragedy reverberates in “Telephone Wires” when a one man disintegrates beyond the point of no return until the bitter end draws near.

But there’s so much to celebrate in this touching musical through numbers such as ”Come to the Fun Home” and ”Days and Days” and when the show inches forward to the spectacular finale “Flying Away” you can’t help feel the freedom that beseeches all of us who manage to hang in there until emotional storms subside.

This one should be added to your list of 2018 must-sees for a greater understanding of all things poignant and purposeful.

FUN HOME book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, music by Jeanine Tesori April 13 – May 6, 2018 CAA THEATRE 651 Yonge Street, Toronto TICKETS $39.00 – $89.00 www.mirvish.com 416-872-1212 CAST Evan Buliung, Laura Condlln, Cynthia Dale, Sara Farb, Hannah Levinson, Jasper Lincoln, Liam MacDonald, Eric Morin, Sabryn Rock DIRECTOR Robert McQueen