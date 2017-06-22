Political players in Confederation Part I drive home the point that cultural superiority weakens when cash is on the table. The VideoCabaret creation relies on its trademark black box staging strategy for maximum mirth.

A DAMN GOOD TIME

Anyway you chose to assess nation building, you don’t get to be 150 years old without having had all the right pieces in place to get things going. True, not everyone is going to supportive but how hard could it really be to placate conflicting opinions for the greater good?

Intellectually absurd and hilariously facetious, VideoCabaret’s newest exercise in historical slumming is just what post-colonists need this summer to see how far Canada has really come.

Not everything happened exactly as depicted but you’d be stunned at the factual accuracy of power hungry Sir John A. Macdonald’s (Richard Clarkin) quest to bring 4 million people under one governmental roof.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier (Greg Campbell) looks out for Quebec’s best interest while Ontario vanguard George Brown (Richard Alan Campbell) proves to be a difficult partisan to get on board with a disenchanted Manitoba rabble-rouser named Louis Riel (Michaela Washburn) observing the matters from a distance.

But confederacy—through a strong central government—just makes good business sense and soon benefits all through strength, prosperity and infrastructure. And so ‘the experiment in politics begins.’

Michael Hollingsworth—a theatrical biographer with a constitution to please—lives by the mantra that a story isn’t worth telling if you can’t laugh out loud at it. His entertainment legacy is more enlightening than any text book taught in school and every bit honest in his objective in bringing truth to light.

Do the right thing and pledge allegiance to VideoCabaret this summer by securing a seat at the Young Centre. It’s not just your civil duty, it’s a highly favourable way to educate yourself on one country’s origin and have a damn good time doing it.

CONFEDERATION & RIEL by VideoCabaret June 9 – August 19, 2017 YOUNG CENTRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 50 Tank House Lane, Toronto TICKETS $ $ www.soulpepper.ca 416-866-8666 CAST Kevin Bundy, Greg Campbell, Richard Alan Campbell, Jamie Cavanagh, Richard Clarkin, Kat Letwin, Linda Prystawska and Michaela Washburn DIRECTOR Michael Hollingsworth LIGHTING AND STAGE MANAGER Andrew Dollar COSTUMES Astrid Janson and Melanie McNeill WIGS Alice Norton PROPS Brad Harley MUSIC Brent Snyder