Based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical, the Andrew Lloyd Webber masterpiece reaches hearts and minds with a Toronto remount relying on breathtaking movement and memorable songs to welcome entertainment lovers home for the holidays. CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

A GLOBAL PHENOMENON THAT PURRS

The reason why Andrew Lloyd Webber’s magnum opus has far more than nine lives in this age of disposable musical theatre is simple: A wondrous world in which audiences are already familiar with is established with the gradual introduction of colourful characters purring with warmth and wholeness throughout.

And if producers want to return to the Toronto stage with a new production after a 6year absence in our city, the presentation is going to need vocal prowl, performance pounce, and choreographic claws to convince anyone that it’s truly been worth the wait.

But if retro theatre is your preferred dish, CATS is sure to please the most finicky theatre pallet this summer.

Make no mistake; this is by no means a kitty play. Spiritually uplifting and forever faultless, the amusingly ponderous musical strikes a perfect balance of high art and accessible entertainment thereby eliminating playgoer generation gaps.

This is, after all, the story of a Jellicle Ball where fanciful felines congregate in a junkyard for the annual event where the tribe’s leader Old Deuteronomy is about to select a four-legged loyalist to be reborn. Many audition for the opportunity but can a stray by the name of Grizabella be considered given her questionable past?

Beautiful melodies and catchy rhythms make this a screamingly good event.

A global phenomenon such as CATS need to be experienced if you’re feeling frisky this month.

CATS by Andrew Lloyd Webber PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE, 300 King Street, Toronto DATES November 27, 2019 – January 5, 2020 TICKETS $39.00 – $224.00 www.mirvish.com 416-872-1212