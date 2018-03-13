Sorrel (left), a former shag Queen, finds it hard to escape her regretful past but Angel (right) insists in getting what he wants in Hannah Moscovitch’s gushingly good Bunny on stage at the Tarragon until April 1, 2018.

HITTING THE PERFORMANCE G SPOT

FACT #1: Bunny is not about four legged cotton tail carrot nibblers hopping along through fields.

FACT #2: Bunny may just be the cuddliest reflection piece about second chances and staying on life’s straight and narrow.

But this is a lesson that will take a long time to learn for 17-year old Sorrel (Maev Beaty). Hippie Marxist parents and elasticized pants prevent her from fitting in with even the geeky kids and soon a hormonal thrust will begin to turn this university gal’s world upside down.

While playwright Hannah Moscovitch is notorious for taking playgoers to some pretty far out places, she’s never before done so with such fertile material like this. But to take the strife of sexuality to such extremes is simply downright bizarre.

Having performed this play last year in Stratford, Maev Beaty hits the performance G spot as the ‘freakishly smart’ boy crazy student.

If you find yourself looking for a bit of sexual healing this month, Tarragon Theatre’s Bunny may just be better than Viagra.

BUNNY by Hannah Moscovitch February 21-April 1, 2018 TARRAGON THEATRE, 30 Bridgman Avenue, Toronto February 21 – April 1, 2018 TICKETS $29.00 – $60.00 www.tarragontheatre.com 416-531-1827 CAST Gabriella Albino, Maev Beaty, Rachel Cairns, Matthew Edison, Cyrus Lane, Jesse LaVercombe, Tony Ofori DIRECTOR Sarah Gartley Stanley LIGHTING Nich Andison SET & COSTUMES Michael Gianfrancesco SOUND DESIGNER Alexander MacSween STAGE MANAGER Sandy Plunkett