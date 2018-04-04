A bright and breezy stage adaptation of the 1951 Vincent Minelli film offering awaits you at the Princess of Wales Theatre until April 29 where no one can escape the charm of this remarkably vivacious production.

SIMPLE ROMANTICISM MADE TO FEEL EXTRAORDINARY

Without hyperbolization, the Tony winning musical An American In Paris, is one of the most delightful, irresistible and visually stunning events to make a stop in our city in a long time.

For a musical not heavy with a lot of singing or lengthy dialogue—although flowing beautifully in all directions—the sharp sounding ensemble hits all high notes in this momentous stage event that relies more on ballet, movement, and extraordinary design to win hearts and minds.

This is post war France where soldier turned artist Jerry Mulligan (McGee Maddox) is painting up a storm with many Parisians still feeling the gloomy shadows of their former occupiers. He’s in good company with pianist Adam (Michael Scott) to make him feel at home with neither party looking for a return to good ol’ USA anytime soon.

Enter love interest Lise (Allison Walsh) who looks to be heading to an alter with Henri (Ben Michael) and romantic tug of war begins where Jerry soon learns that love is more important than art in this glamorously amorous story that pulls on your heart strings with the greatest of ease.

One of the most breathtaking choreographed moments in the production comes closer to the end when what feels like a 10 minute dance spectacle take shape that defines elegance and finesse.

Intermittent laughter and music to hum along with from start to finish, An American In Paris is simple romanticism made to feel extraordinary. While the city of light means so many things to so many differing people, this is one destination worthy that gets two glowing thumbs up.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, book by Craig Lucas March 27 – April 29, 2018 PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE, 260 King Street West, Toronto TICKETS $65.00 – $175.00 www.mirvish.com 416-872-1212 CAST McGee Maddox, Allison Walsh, Teri Hansen, Ben Michael, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott, Deanna Doyle, Kyle Robinson, Brianna Abruzzo, Alison Ewing, Lindsey Fletcher, Brian Gephart, Melissa Steadman Hart, Erika Hebron, Christopher M. Howard, Laura Katherine Kaufman, Weston Krukow, Ben Lanham, Francis Lawrence, Marina Lazzareto, Adrian Lee, Nathalie Marrable, Kenneth Michael Murray, Charlotte O’Dowd, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Danielle Santos, Liz Schmitz, Kyle Vaughn, Scott Willis DIRECTOR AND CHOREOGRAPHER Christopher Wheeldon SET & COSTUMES Bob Crowley MUSICAL SCORE Rob Fisher LIGHTING Natasha Katz SOUND DESIGN Jon Weston PROJECTION DESIGN 59 Productions