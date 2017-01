A CHORUS LINE by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante, music Marvin Hamilsch April 19 – October 30, 2015 FESTIVAL THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Dayna Tietzen, Juan Chioran,Eric Abel, Matt Alfano, Gabriel Antonacci, Matthew Armet, Ashley Arnett, Alex Black, Stephen Cota, Colton Curtis, JJ Gerber, Alexandra Herzog, Galen Johnson, Bonnie Jordan, Bethany Kovarlk, Ayrin Mackie, Chad McFadden, Melanie McInenly, Julia McLellan Nicholas Nesbitt, Matt Nethersole, Cory O’Brien, Jennifer Rider-Shaw, Conor Scully, Genny Sermonia, Jason Sermonia, Cynthia Smithers, Kimberly-Ann Truong DIRECTOR Donna Feore MUSICAL DIRECTOR Laura Burton DESIGNER Michael Gianfrancesco LIGHTING DESIGNER Michael Walton SOUND DESIGN Peter McBoyle

OUR TOWN by Thornton Wilder April 9 – October 15, 2016 ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $117.00 www.shawfest.com 1-800-511-7429 CAST Benedict Campbell, Patrick Galligan, Catherine McGregor, Patrick McManus, Jenny L. Wright, Charlie Gallant, Kate Besworth, Tess Benger, Sharry Flett, Jeff Irving, Peter Millard, David Schurmann DIRECTOR Molly Smith SET Ken MacDonald COSTUMES William Schmuck LIGHTING Kimberly Purtell ORIGINAL MUSIC James Smith

ALICE IN WONDERLAND adapted by Peter Hinton April 27 – October 16, 2016 FESTIVAL THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $117.00 www.shawfest.com 1-800-511-7429 CAST Tara Rosling, Graeme Somerville, Moya O’Connell, Kyle Blair, Donna Belleville, Ben Sanders, Jennifer Phipps, Guy Bannerman, Neil Barclay, Patty Jamieson, Harveen Sandhu, Kiera Sangster, Jonathan Tan, Jacqueline Thair, Jay Turvey, Kelly Wong DIRECTOR Peter Hinton MUSICAL DIRECTOR Allen Cole CHOREPGRAPHER Denise Clarke SET Eo Sharp COSTUMES William Schmuck LIGHTING Kevin Lamotte PROJECTION DESIGN Beth Kates and Ben Chaisson SOUND John Lott

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE adapted by Lee Hall April 29 – October 16, 2016 AVON THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Luke Humphrey, Shannon Taylor, Tom McCamus, Stephen Ouimette, Karen Robinson, Saamer Usmani, Thomas Mitchell, Brad Hodder, Josh Johnston, Ruby Joy, Mike Nadajewski, Sarah Orenstein, Gareth Potter, Andrew Robinson, Steve Ross, Tal Shulman, Colin Simmons, Michael Spencer-Davis, Ryan Wilkie DIRECTOR Declan Donnellan CHOREOGRAPHER Jane Gibson DESIGNER Nick Ormerod LIGHTING Neil Austin COMPOSER Paddy Cunneen SOUND DESIGN Peter McBoyle

MACBETH by William Shakespeare May 3 – October 23, 2016 FESTIVAL THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Ian Lake, Michael Blake, Krystin Pellerin, Scott Wentworth, Sarah Afful, Rodrigo Beilfuss, Petrina Bromley, Tim Campbell, David Collins, Ijeoma Emesowum, Deidre Gillard-Rowlings, Jessica B. Hill, Peter Hutt, Robert King, John Kirkpatrick DIRCTOR Antoni Cimolino DESIGNER Julie Fox LIGHTING Michael Walton COMPOSER Steven Page SOUND DESIGN Thomas Ryder Payne

AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare May 12 – October 22, 2016 FESTIVAL THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Petrina Bromley, Cyrus Lane, Seana McKenna, John Kirkpatrick, Trish Lindstrom, Sanjay Talwar, Scott Wentworth, Brigit Wilson, Matthew Armet, Ashley Arnett, Alex Black, David Collins, Ijeoman Emesowum, Deidre Gillard-Rowlings, Alexandra Herzog, Robin Hutton, Jamie Mac, Chad McFadden, Melanie McInenly, Nicholas Nesbitt, Cory O’Brien, Conor Scully, Genny Sermonia, Jason Sermonia, Brian Tree, Antoine Yared DIRECTOR Jillian Keiley DESIGNER Breeta Gerecke LIGHTING Leigh Ann Vardy COMPOSER Bob Hallett SOUND DESIGN Don Ellis

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE by C.S. Lewis May 10 – October 22, 2014 AVON THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Sara Farb, Ruby Joy, Andre Morin, Gareth Potter, Tom McCamus, Yanna McIntosh, Sean Arbuckle, Thomas Mitchell, Barbara Fulton, Alexis Gordon, Brad hodder, Josh Johnston, Josue Laboucane, Mikw Nadajewski, Tiffany Claire Martin, Stephen Patterson Monica Peter, Andre Robins DIRECTOR Tim Carroll ASSISTANT DIRECTOR Charlotte Gowdy SET Douglas Paraschuk COSTUMES Dana Osborne LIGHTING Kevin Fraser COMPOSER Shaun Davey PROJECTION Brad Peterson SOUND Todd Charlton

A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE by Oscar Wilde May 29 – October 15, 2016 FESTIVAL THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $117.00 www.shawfest.com 1-800-511-7429 CAST Fiona Reid, Martin Happer, Fiona Byrne, Mary Haney, Wade Bogert O’Briend, Julia Course, Dina Donnelly, Claire Julien, Thom Marriott, Jeff Meadows, Jim Mezon, Ric Reid DIRECTOR Eda Holmes SET & COSTUMES Michael Gianfrancesco LIGHTING Kevin Lamotte ORIGINAL MUSIC John Gzowski

SWEENEY TODD THE DEMON BARBER Of FLEET STREET music and lyrics Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler TICKETS $25.00 – $117.00 www.shawfest.com 1-800-511-7429 CAST Benedict Campbell, Corrine Koslo, Kyle Blair, Andrew Broderick, Kristi Frank, Jeff Irving, Patty Jamieson, Marcus Nance, Jay Turvey DIRECTOR Jackie Maxwell MUSICAL DIRECTION Paul Sportelli CHOREOGRAPHY Valerie Moore SET AND COSTUMES Alan Brodie SOUND DESIGN John Lott

UNCLE VANYA by Anton Chekov May 1 – September 11, 2016 COURTHOUSE THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $117.00 www.shawfest.com 1-800-511-7429 CAST Neil Barclay, Moya O’Connell, Harveen Sandhu, Patrick McManus, Donna Belleville, Sharry Flett, Peter Millard and David Schurmann DIRECTOR Jackie Maxwell SET AND COSTUMES Sue LePage LIGHTING Rebecca Picherack ORIGINAL MUSIC Paul Sportelli

ALL MY SONS by Arthur Miller May 9 – September 25, 2016 24 TOM PATTERSON THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Joseph Ziegler, Lucy Peacock, Michael Blake, Sarah Afful, Tim Campbell, Rodrigo Beilfuss, Maxwell Croft-Fraser, Jessica B. Hill, Robert King, Krystin Pellerin, Lanise Antoine, E.B. Smith DIRECTOR Martha Henry SET Douglas Paraschuk COSTUMES Dana Osborne LIGHTING Louise Guinand SOUND DESIGN Todd Charlton ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR Krista Jackson

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC by Stephen Sondheim May 21 – October 23, 2016 AVON THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Ben Carlson, Cynthia Dale, Yanna McIntosh, Juan Chioran, Sarah Farb, Alexis Gordon, Matt Alfano, Gabriel Antonacci, Sean Arbuckle, Barbara Fulton, Bonnie Jordan, Bethany Kovarik, Ayrin Mackie, Andre Morin, Stephen Patterson, Jennifer Rider-Shaw, Cynthia Smithers, Kimberly-Ann Truong DIRECTOR Gary Griffin Franklin Brasz SET AND COSTUMES Debra Hanson LIGHTING Kevin Fraser SOUND DESIGN Peter McBoyle

“MASTER HAROLD”…AND THE BOYS by Athol Fugard June 30 – September 10, 2016 COURTHOUSE THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $117.00 www.shawfest.com 1-800-511-7429 CAST James Daly, Andre Sills, Allan Louis DIRECTOR Phillip Akin SET AND COSTUMES Peter Hartwell LIGHTING Kevin Lamotte

BREATH OF KINGS: REBELLION by William Shakespeare May 30 – September 24 TOM PATTERSON THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Graham Abbey, Araya Mengesha, Tom Rooney, Geraint Wyn Davies, Michelle Giroux, Kate Hennig, Johnathan Sousa, Nigel Shawn Williams, Wayne Best, Shane Carty, Mikaela Davies, Sebastien Heins, Randy Hughson Claire Lautier, Gordon S. Miller, Anusree Roy, Stephen Russell, Carly Street DIRECTOR Mitchell Cushman & Weyni Mengesha ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR Graham Abbey SET Anahita Dehbonehie COSTUMES Yannik Larivee LIGHTING Kimberly Purtell COMPOSER Debashis Sinha

BREATH OF KINGS: REDEMPTION by William Shakespeare May 31 – September 24, 2016 TOM PATTERSON THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Graham Abbey,Araya Mengesha, Tom Rooney, Geraint Wyn Davies, Michelle Giroux, Late Hennig, Nigel Shawn Williams, Wayne Best, Shane Carty, Mikaela Davies, Sebastien Heins, Randy Hughson, Claire Lautier, Gordon S. Miller, Anusree Roy, Stephen Russell, Carly Street DIRECTOR Mitchell Cushman and Weyni Mengesha SET Anahita Dehbonehie COSTUMES Yannik Larivee LIGHTING Kimberly Purtell COMPOSER AND SOUND DESIGN Debashis Sinha

THE ADVENTURES OF THE BLACK GIRL IN HER SEARCH FOR GOD adapted by Lisa Codrington June 10 – September 11, 2016 COURTHOUSE THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $117.00 www.shawfest.com 1-800-511-7429 CAST Natasha Mumba, Guy Bannerman, Tara Rosling, Ben Sanders Kiera Sangster, Andre Sills, Graeme Somerville and Jonathan Tan DIRECTOR Ravi Jain SET AND COSTUMES Camellia Koo LIGHTING Louise Guinand ORIGINAL MUSIC John Gzowski

MRS WARREN’S PROFESSION by Bernard Shaw April 21 – October 16, 2016 ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $117.00 www.shawfest.com 1-800-511-7429 CAST Nicole Underhay, Jennifer Dzialososzynski, Wade Bogert-O’Brien, Thom Marriott, Gray Powell, Shawn Wright DIRECTOR Eda Holmes SET AND COSTUMES Patrick Clark LIGHTING Kimberly Purtell

ENGAGED by W.S. Gilbert June 15 – October 16, 2016 ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $117.00 www.shawfest.com 1-800-511-7429 CAST Gray Powell, Nicole Underhay, Jeff Meadows, Diana Donnelly, Julia Course, Mary Haney, Martin Happer, Shawn Wright DIRECTOR Morris Panych SET Ken MacDonald COSTUMES Charlotte Dean LIGHTING Alan Brodie ORIGINAL MUSIC Ryan deSouza

THE DANCE OF DEATH by August Strindberg July 13 – September 10, 2016 STUDIO THEATRE, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $117.00 www.shawfest.com 1-800-511-7429 CAST Jim Mezon, Fiona Reid, Patrick Galligan DIRECTOR Martha Henry SET AND COSTUMES William Schmuck LIGHTING Louise Guinand ORIGINAL MUSIC Todd Charlton

THE HYPOCHONDRIAC by Moliere, adapted by Richard Bean August 2 – October 14, 2016 FESTIVAL THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Stephen Ouimette, Brigit Wilson, Ben Carlson, Trish Lindstrom, Eric Abel, Petrina Bromley, David Collins, Stephen Cota, Colton Curtis, Ijeoma Emesowum, JJ Gerber, Luke Humphrey, Peter Hutt, Robin Hutton, Galen Johnson, John Kirkpatrick, Ian Lake, Julia McLellan, Matt Nethersole, Sarah Oreinstein, Sanjay Talwar, Shannon Taylor, Dayna Tietzen, BrianTree, Rylan Wilkie DIRECTOR Antoni Cimolino DESIGNER Teresa Przybylski LIGHTING Michael Walton COMPOSER Berthold Carriere SOUND DESIGNER Thomas Ryder

JOHN GABRIEL BORKMAN by Henrik Ibsen August 2 – September 23, 2016 24 TOM PATTERSON THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Seana McKenna, Lucy Peacock, Scott Wentworth, Antoine Yared, Sarah Afful, Wayne Best, Deidre Gillard-Rowlings, Kate Hennig, Randy Hughson, Joseph Ziegler DIRECTOR Carey Perloff SET AND COSTUMES Christina Poddubiuk LIGHTING Bonnie Beecher SOUND DESIGN Josh Schmidt ASSISTANT DIRECTOR Esther Jun

THE AENEID by Virgil August 2 – September 25, 2016 STUDIO THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Gareth Potter, Monica Peter, Lanise Antoine, Michael Spencer-Davis, Saamer Usmani. Bahareh Yaraghi, Rodrigo Beilfuss, Josue Laboucane, Tiffany Claire Martin, Mike Nadajewski, Andrew Robinson, Karen Robinson, E.B. Smith DIRECTOR Keira Loughran SET AND COSTUMES Joanna Yu LIGHTING Itai Erdal SOUND DESIGN Debashis Sinha

BUNNY by Hannah Moscovitch July 29 – September 24, 2016 STUDIO THEATRE, Stratford, Ontario TICKETS $25.00 – $165.00 www.stratfordfestival.ca 1-800-567-1600 CAST Maev Beaty, Tim Campbell, Cyrus Lane, Krystin Pellerin, David Patrick Flemming, Jessica B. Hill, Emilio Viera DIRECTOR Vanessa Porteous SET AND COSTUMES Michael Gianfrancesco LIGHTING Kimberly Purtell COMPOSER AND SOUND DESIGN Alexander MacSween