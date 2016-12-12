HOCUS POCUS
December 19, 2016

When someone insists they ‘love’ what they do for a living, there’s always that gleeful smile to support such a claim. Conjuror craftsman David Ben…

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
December 19, 2016

Anticipation ran higher than a 25 foot snow bank when Canadian Stage Company climbed It’s A Wonderful Life in 2008.    One problem though, despite a…

THE DAMAGE DONE
December 19, 2016

  One day soon we highly suspect George F. Walker is going to treat us all to an uplifting musical. You know the kind—no guns…

WHO KILLED SPALDING GRAY?
December 19, 2016

Not everyone is compelled to bow down at Daniel McIvor’s playwrighting altar but those that do so willing are always in for a treat when…

TWIST YOUR DICKENS
December 12, 2016

Let’s face it, Charles Dickens didn’t likely have a line-up of chicks knocking on his door in 1843 when A Christmas Carol was first published. …

THE ILLUSIONISTS: LIVE FROM BROADWAY
December 12, 2016

At its highest pinnacle, theater can reveal to us secrets of the human condition, or comment trenchantly upon current events in a way that makes…

CONTELLATIONS
November 28, 2016

Think back to everything that’s played out in your life—negatively or positively—and entertain the idea of what things would be like if events played out…

CHASSE-GALERIE
November 28, 2016

It’s safe to say Tyrone Savage is a wee bit tipsy on theatre.  Like the indie icon that he’s become, the actor/director brings a keen…

THE MAN IN BLACK
November 7, 2016

    ‘Hello, I’m Johnny Cash,’ greets a mellifluous voiced Shawn Barker in stylish dark coloured attire.  How it is that four simple words can…

THE CIRCLE
November 7, 2016

The play is inspired by many of Brown’s real life experiences and brings audiences a multifaceted view of life; friendship, family, morality and the transition…

FIGHT NIGHT
November 7, 2016

    Winston Churchill nailed it: “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time…

CUISINE & CONFESSSIONS
November 7, 2016

The city’s premier online theatre magazine cannot recommend skipping dinner before heading into 7 Fingers’ Cuisine & Confessions on stage now at the Princess of…

BREATHING CORPSES
November 7, 2016

If it’s true we start to die the moment we are born then it doesn’t make very much sense donning smiles galore in endless selfies…

ACQUIESCE
November 7, 2016

Poor Sin (David Yee). When it rains loss, it really pours. And while saying goodbye to a girlfriend can have the same psychological effect as…

CONCORD FLORAL
October 11, 2016

  Let it be said that teenagers are impulsively particular about space.  Give them an adult free perimetre allowing them to explore ideas and emotions…

