UNHOLY
Play Review

| January 23, 2017 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

There are two schools of thought that linger in communities far and wide—those who prefer we keep things the same and those that ask why…

THE WEDDING PARTY
Play Review

| January 23, 2017 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

Two out of three people will agree that weddings may suck but wedding parties rock big time! Yes, the awkward dinner chamber of hellos—and sometimes…

THE LAST WIFE
Play Review

| January 23, 2017 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

The paradox that envelops personal conduct is that regardless of positive progress, human behaviour rarely changes. And although birth, divorce and death each constitute as…

THE AUDIENCE
Play Review

| January 23, 2017 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

A play about the weekly sit downs between The Queen and her Prime Ministers may not sound like a whole lot but Peter Morgan’s The…

SEQUENCE
Play Review

| January 23, 2017 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

Luck. Can’t find it in our DNA or can we? And you can’t buy it in Aisle 37 beside the Rubbermaid storage containers at Walmart…

OF HUMAN BONDAGE
Play Review

| January 23, 2017 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

One might think that if a play starts off with a stripped down stage environment and a hanging skeleton, chances are the presentation is on…

EMPIRE OF THE SON
Play Review

| January 23, 2017 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

Saying a final goodbye to a friend never comes without devastating sadness. Doing the same to a parent—even with advance warning—is still filled with deep…

HOCUS POCUS
Play Review

| December 19, 2016 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

When someone insists they ‘love’ what they do for a living, there’s always that gleeful smile to support such a claim. Conjuror craftsman David Ben…

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE
Play Review

| December 19, 2016 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

Anticipation ran higher than a 25 foot snow bank when Canadian Stage Company climbed It’s A Wonderful Life in 2008.    One problem though, despite a…

THE DAMAGE DONE
Play Review

| December 19, 2016 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

  One day soon we highly suspect George F. Walker is going to treat us all to an uplifting musical. You know the kind—no guns…

WHO KILLED SPALDING GRAY?
Play Review

| December 19, 2016 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

Not everyone is compelled to bow down at Daniel McIvor’s playwrighting altar but those that do so willing are always in for a treat when…

TWIST YOUR DICKENS
Play Review

| December 12, 2016 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

Let’s face it, Charles Dickens didn’t likely have a line-up of chicks knocking on his door in 1843 when A Christmas Carol was first published. …

CONTELLATIONS
Play Review

| November 28, 2016 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

Think back to everything that’s played out in your life—negatively or positively—and entertain the idea of what things would be like if events played out…

CHASSE-GALERIE
Play Review

| November 28, 2016 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

It’s safe to say Tyrone Savage is a wee bit tipsy on theatre.  Like the indie icon that he’s become, the actor/director brings a keen…

THE MAN IN BLACK
Play Review

| November 7, 2016 | 0 Comments | 0 Likes

    ‘Hello, I’m Johnny Cash,’ greets a mellifluous voiced Shawn Barker in stylish dark coloured attire.  How it is that four simple words can…

